Over 50% of energy facilities have anti-drone protection, - "Ukrenergo"

More than half of Ukrenergo's energy facilities have installed engineering protection to secure them against drone attacks.

This was reported by the state operator of main power grids in a comment to hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, more than half of Ukrenergo's facilities have second-level anti-drone protection. Construction work is ongoing," the company's press service said.

"Ukrenergo" explained that the construction of protection at substations requires the temporary shutdown of equipment, which may leave residents of certain regions without power. That is why the work has been divided into two phases: the first has already been completed at key substations that transmit electricity from west to east and from south to north. The second stage is planned to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The company also noted that it has sufficient reserves of high-voltage equipment to quickly replace damaged elements of the power system. These reserves exceed the standards by 2-3 times, in particular thanks to the assistance of international partners.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel