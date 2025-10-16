ENG
Merz to call on EU to use frozen Russian assets for ’reparations loan’ to Ukraine - Reuters

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that during the European Council summit, which will be held on October 23 in Brussels, he will propose using frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a so-called "reparations loan" of 140 billion euros.

This was reported by Reuters, writes Censor.NET.

Merz emphasized that such an initiative is not aimed at prolonging the war, but at ending it. "We want to do this not in order to prolong the war, but to end it," the Chancellor said.

He also emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin must understand that the support for Ukraine from the European Union will not decrease, but only increase.

