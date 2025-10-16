Intensity of enemy attacks in east has increased by 30%, - "East" grouping of troops

In the eastern direction, Russian troops increased the intensity of their attacks by 30%, which is explained by weather conditions.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by Captain Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" grouping of troops.

"Over the past day, there were 23 combat clashes in our areas, significant losses were inflicted on the enemy, 555 enemy personnel were irretrievably destroyed, and enemy equipment and EW means were also damaged," he said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shapoval noted that the enemy is trying to enter the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military in small assault groups of 4-6 people, who arrive on light motorised transport, then try to accumulate and carry out assaults in groups of 25-30 people.

In addition, according to him, the intensity of enemy attacks has recently increased by 30%, which is explained by weather conditions – rain and fog. Shapoval noted that in this way the enemy is trying to sneak in unnoticed, but is not succeeding.

Read more: Russia increases number of attacks in Pokrovsk direction. Total of 182 combat engagements on frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff. MAPS