Ruscists strike Ground Forces training unit in rear with ballistic missiles: fatalities reported

On the morning of October 16, Russian invaders struck the territory of one of the Ukrainian Ground Forces’ training units with two ballistic missiles. There are both killed and wounded servicemen.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

The training unit targeted by the strike is located in a rear and "relatively calm" part of Ukraine, though Operational Command "South" has not provided further details.

"Despite the air raid alert, movement to shelters, and other safety measures, it was not possible to completely avoid casualties. Emergency response services are working on site. The wounded are receiving all necessary medical assistance. In the near future, the unit’s servicemen will be able to contact their families," the military added.

By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Military Law Enforcement Service has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

