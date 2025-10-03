Troops from Honcharivske training ground relocated to other regions after Russian missile strikes

Following Russia’s missile strike on a training unit in Honcharivske, Chernihiv region, on September 24, and amid increased activity of Russian reconnaissance drones and heightened Russian military focus on the area, personnel from the unit training center are being "relocated in stages to other regions of Ukraine to ensure safer accommodation and training."

The Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Suspilne about the move, Censor.NET reported.

"Despite measures organized in line with the requirements of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Commander of the Ground Forces, there was a fatal incident at the unit training center in Honcharivske, which was hit by a missile strike, resulting in killed and wounded service members," the Ground Forces said.

A special internal investigation has been launched to determine all the circumstances that led to the deaths of the service members, as well as the roles and liability of all officials involved.

"Those responsible will be held to account under the law. At the same time, at the order of the Commander of the Ground Forces, personnel are fully provided with shelter. Continuous work is underway to improve safety conditions for service members, including regular drills on complying with safety requirements during air-raid alerts, other hazards, and on providing first aid."

As reported earlier, on September 24, Russian forces struck the Ground Forces’ training unit in Honcharivske with two Iskander ballistic missiles.

