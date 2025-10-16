61 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most of them near Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka – General Staff

As of 4 p.m. on October 16, the enemy had attacked Defense Forces positions 61 times.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Border areas of Ukraine came under Russian artillery fire, including the settlements of Bleshniа, Karpovychi, Kliusy, and Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region, and Nova Huta and Zarichne in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted two assaults on Ukrainian positions. Russian aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 16 guided bombs. The enemy also conducted 118 artillery attacks, including 19 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and toward Kolodiazne, Bologivka, and Kutkivka. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

Since the start of the day, the enemy has launched seven attacks in the Kupiansk direction, targeting areas near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka. Two more engagements are still underway.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,127,300 people (+1,870 per day), 11,261 tanks, 33,713 artillery systems, 23,384 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units are repelling two enemy assaults toward the settlements of Druzheliubivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar, as well as toward Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks, while two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has carried out 18 attacks since the start of the day, targeting Ukrainian positions near Shakhove, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, and Filiia, as well as toward Bilytske and Balahan. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 13 of these assaults while holding back the enemy advance.

Read more: Stabilization and counter-sabotage operations continue in Pokrovsk district: 182.8 km² liberated, over 230 km² cleared of Russian SRGs – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders attempted 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Novomykolaiivka, and Novohryhorivka. Five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive attempt near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more on our Telegram channel