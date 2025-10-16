Reshetylova receives complaints from 425th "Skelia" regiment soldiers about beatings: Defense Ministry conducting inspection

Following an appeal from the military ombudswoman, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered an inspection into alleged human rights violations against servicemen of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia." Soldiers had complained of beatings and psychological pressure from their commanders.

Military ombudswoman Olha Reshetylova told LIGA.net, as reported by Censor.NET.

She confirmed that soldiers from the regiment had filed complaints regarding violations of their rights.

"I received complaints from servicemen, including reports of beatings and psychological pressure in the 425th regiment. Based on these complaints, I informed the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Military Law and Order Service (MLOS), and also submitted a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office," she said.

According to the ombudswoman, the Defense Ministry is currently conducting an inspection, and certain measures are expected to follow based on its findings.

Earlier, in response to an inquiry from LIGA.net, the Military Law and Order Service stated that it had registered 13 complaints from "Skelia" soldiers about misconduct by their commanders, but said that inspections had reportedly found no confirmation of these claims.

Reshetylova criticized the service for its ineffectiveness.

"Given the ineffectiveness of the Military Law and Order Service in this case, I appealed to the Minister of Defense to verify the facts reported in the soldiers’ complaints," she added.

