Beaten up girl on date because of inappropriate photo on dating site: guy detained in Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

A 26-year-old woman from Kyiv appealed to the police after she was beaten on a date by a 22-year-old man she met online.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

The attacker also threatened her with a gun and took 500 hryvnias from her. According to law enforcement, the conflict occurred after the Kyiv resident came to the young man's apartment for a date.

"During the meeting, a conflict arose between them, during which the offender pulled out a gun and, threatening the girl, began hitting her on the head and kicking her body. After that, the defendant took 500 hryvnias from the victim's jacket pocket and fled," the police said.

The operatives identified the attacker and detained him in his friend's apartment. A pneumatic gun was seized from the offender's apartment. According to the guy, the attack took place because the girl allegedly did not match the photo published on a dating site.

Investigators under the procedural control of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery combined with violence dangerous to life and health committed under martial law. The article provides for up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail.

