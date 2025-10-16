U.S. and Ukraine launch production of AI-powered drones

Auterion, a U.S. company that develops drone software, says it has successfully completed Project Artemis and built a new long-range kamikaze drone, the Artemis ALM-20.

Censor.NET reports that the UAV can fly up to 1,600 km, carry a 45-kg explosive payload and uses artificial intelligence for target guidance, Defence Express writes.

The drone was developed jointly with a Ukrainian company whose name is being withheld for security reasons.

The loitering munition has already passed all tests — it was launched from the ground, its navigation was tested with and without GPS, and its target-striking accuracy was evaluated.

A key feature of the Artemis ALM-20 is Auterion’s modern Skynode N guidance system, which allows for precise strikes even without a satellite signal.

The company said it will move to mass production together with the U.S. Department of Defense and other partners. Production facilities are being built in the United States, Germany and Ukraine.

Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said his country is providing €400 million to procure long-range drones for Ukraine under the Ramstein format.

Decision to invest in producing long-range drones was justified by their ability to destroy Russian logistical assets behind the front line.

