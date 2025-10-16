Germany allocates €400 million for drones for Ukraine, - Pistorius

Germany is providing 400 million euros for the purchase of long-range drones for Ukraine under the "Ramstein" format.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Radio Liberty", this was announced by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius following a meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

"Air defence is the basis of our support and has been so since the beginning of the war. That is why we will continue to invest in Ukraine's air defence and counter-drone measures," Pistorius said.

He noted that this year Germany will support Ukraine with about nine billion euros and will continue to provide support at this level.

"Of this amount, we are now preparing a package worth two billion euros. It will include missile defence systems, state-of-the-art radar technology and ammunition. We are also participating in PURL with an investment of $500 million," Pistorius said.

The official explained the decision to invest in the production of long-range drones by their ability to destroy Russian logistics resources behind the front line.

"We are seeing some success. There is a complete fuel shortage in Russia. This affects the Russian military. It is becoming increasingly difficult to present this war as a success at home. We can and want to learn from Ukraine and use its experience," the head of the German Ministry of Defence stressed.

The official also announced the intensification of cooperation between the defence industry of Germany and Ukraine "in the field of research and technology development - in this way we promote exchange between the industries of our countries".

Pistorius also spoke about an initiative to modernise the ground systems supplied to Ukraine.

"Major combat systems, such as main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, will be modernised to the latest standards. This includes new weapons and innovative sensors. The upgrades will be carried out mainly at existing maintenance facilities in Ukraine. Of course, the Ukrainian defence industry will be involved. This will be an investment in the long-term capacity building of the Ukrainian armed forces. This means that it will continue even after a potential ceasefire," the minister concluded.