Germany will reinforce NATO’s eastern flank with additional troops - Pistorius

Germany will further strengthen the defense of NATO's eastern flank with military personnel and various systems.

This was stated by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"When Putin tests NATO's borders - in Poland, Estonia or elsewhere, we react decisively, quickly and effectively. This will continue to be the case," he stressed.

Pistorius announced that in addition to the German Air Force personnel helping to protect the logistics hub in Rzeszów, Poland, the number of Alarmrotte rapid response forces deployed to Poland will be doubled.

"Our pairs of aircraft have been deployed in Poland. I have ordered that our pairs of aircraft be doubled and kept on high alert for several months until the end of the year. We have doubled our Alarmrotte from 2 to 4 Eurofighters," the German Defense Minister said.

Read more: Number of Ukrainians aged 18–22 in Germany rises tenfold after easing of travel restrictions – Die Welt

Germany is also increasing its contribution to the Baltic Century initiative. This concerns air patrols.

Several Eurofighter aircraft are currently deployed in Constanta, Romania, and several more will be deployed in Poland.

All this makes the German presence on the Alliance's eastern border more active, more visible, and more visible, Pistorius is convinced.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel