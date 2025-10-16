Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 16, Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of strike UAVs:

At 7:21 p.m., drones were reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 7:24 p.m., Russian forces launched guided bombs toward Donetsk region.

At 7:50 p.m., an enemy reconnaissance drone was detected east of Kharkiv — air defense assets were deployed to shoot it down.

At 8:12 p.m., enemy reconnaissance drones were detected over Sumy and Kharkiv regions, possibly serving as spotters for incoming strikes. Air defense forces have been engaged to neutralize them.

Updated information

At 8:26 p.m., an airstrike threat was reported in the Sumy region.

At 8:36 p.m., a UAV was detected over Donetsk region, heading north.

At 8:55 p.m., a ballistic missile threat was reported from the northeast.

At 9:01 p.m., a UAV was spotted over eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, moving westward.

At 9:08 p.m., enemy reconnaissance drones were detected over Sumy and Kharkiv regions; they may be directing hostile strikes. Air defense assets were engaged to take them down.

At 9:33 p.m., the ballistic missile threat alert was lifted.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations.

