Russian propagandist Zuyev eliminated in occupied Zaporizhzhia region

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, Russian "war correspondent" for the propaganda outlet RIA Novosti Ivan Zuyev was killed.

The agency where Zuyev worked reported his death, Censor.NET writes.

It is reported that he died in a Ukrainian drone strike.

His colleague, another "war correspondent," Yurii Voitkevich, was seriously injured in the attack.

