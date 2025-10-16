Strikes by "Madyar’s Birds": shelters, equipment and personnel of Russian Federation destroyed. VIDEO

Operators of the 414th Brigade of "Magyar's Birds" unmanned systems continue to actively destroy Russian military and equipment in one of the frontline areas.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones hit 10 motorcycles, 6 cars, about two dozen occupiers, 6 antennas, 5 drones and one shelter.

In the video, the soldiers also noted that in the first two weeks of October, 3457 invaders were killed and "sent home".

The video was posted on the unit's official telegram channel.

