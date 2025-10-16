1 571 1
Drones of 46th Brigade destroyed dozen occupiers and equipment that Russian military had hidden in forest belts. VIDEO
Drone pilots of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podilsk Brigade struck at enemy equipment and manpower.
According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces destroyed 7 enemy shelters, 2 motorcycles, 3 drones and one car with attack UAVs.
The soldiers also showed footage showing the elimination of more than a dozen occupiers who tried to hide in the forest belts.
The brigade posted a video of their combat work on social media.
