Russia’s genuine readiness for peace is determined not by words, but by cessation of strikes, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the latest Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, emphasising the systematic nature of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy sector in recent weeks.

"In fact, there has not been a single night without Russian strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks. Most of the targets are infrastructure. This is systematic terror against our energy sector.

Russia intends to leave our part of Europe an island of danger and mockery of people's lives," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state stressed that Russia is trying to turn Ukraine into an "island of danger," but this cannot be allowed to happen.

"Russia's true readiness for peace is not in words, which Putin has never been short of, but in the actual cessation of attacks and killings, and this is where he has problems," Zelenskyy said.

The president called on partners to further strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

‘Every air defence system is important for Ukraine in saving lives. Every decision that can strengthen us brings the end of the war closer. Security can be guaranteed if everything we agree on, in particular in Washington, is implemented," Zelenskyy added.

