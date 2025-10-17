ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9416 visitors online
News Shahed attack on Kryvyi Rih Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih
1 339 3

Kryvyi Rih under attack by "Shaheds": powerful explosions heard, air defence systems activated

Russia shelled Kryvyi Rih with Shaheds on 17 October

A massive attack by Russian "Shaheds" is ongoing in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 17 May.

According to a Telegram post by the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, explosions are heard in the city, and air defence forces are shooting down enemy drones, Censor.NET reports

"Kryvyi Rih. Massive Shahed attack. Already more than 10 explosions and more than 10 Shaheds over the city," Vilkul said.

As a reminder, on the night of 16-17 October, Russia continued to attack Ukraine with strike drones. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of regions.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

Kryvyy Rih (421) shoot out (15120) atack (284) Shahed (959) Dnipropetrovska region (1812) Kryvorizkyy district (151)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 