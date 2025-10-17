Kryvyi Rih under attack by "Shaheds": powerful explosions heard, air defence systems activated
A massive attack by Russian "Shaheds" is ongoing in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 17 May.
According to a Telegram post by the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, explosions are heard in the city, and air defence forces are shooting down enemy drones, Censor.NET reports
"Kryvyi Rih. Massive Shahed attack. Already more than 10 explosions and more than 10 Shaheds over the city," Vilkul said.
As a reminder, on the night of 16-17 October, Russia continued to attack Ukraine with strike drones. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of regions.
