There will be no Third World War over Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump has assured that he will not allow Russia's war against Ukraine to escalate to a global scale.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this at a press conference at the White House on 16 October after a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

"I'm in this situation - I didn't start this war. This is Biden's business. And I came in and it was a complete mess that would have led to World War III. In my opinion, it could have happened. But it's not going to happen," Trump said.

He added that he wanted to prevent a global conflict and "save lives". The American leader also accused Joe Biden's administration of strategic miscalculations, which, in his opinion, led to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while during his presidency such aggression would not have happened.

"I am doing this to save souls. That's all I'm doing this for. I am not doing this for us - there is an ocean between us. But I want to help Europe. They want the war to end, but they can't do it. I can," Trump said.

