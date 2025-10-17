European Commission plans to attract €25 billion from private accounts of Russians for "reparations loan", - Politico

The European Commission is discussing the idea of extending the so-called "reparations loan" to Ukraine. In addition to €140 billion in frozen Russian assets in the Euroclear financial repository in Belgium, it is proposed to attract another €25 billion from the private accounts of sanctioned Russians in various EU countries.

The publication suggests that the European Commission sent this draft to capitals ahead of the ambassadors' meeting on 17 October. The document notes that the legal aspects of using additional frozen assets still need to be assessed in detail, but it is important to consider them before the initiative is implemented.

The document also sets out the general principles of a reparations loan for Ukraine, which is to be discussed at the EU summit in Brussels next week. EU leaders are expected to consider the proposal in detail and instruct the European Commission to prepare a corresponding legislative initiative.

As a reminder, Europe's defence roadmap includes a promise to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan by the end of 2025.

