Ukraine’s accession to European Union will strengthen cooperation between countries - Fico

Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to European Truth, Fico said this at the opening of joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations on Friday, October 17.

"The priority is cross-border cooperation and Ukraine's European integration: we have never said anything else about this. If your country has made a decision and believes that your future is in the European Union, then we also believe that your being in the EU will support stability in the region and provide new impetus for our bilateral relations," he said.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia emphasized that after Ukraine's accession to the European Union, cooperation between Kyiv and Bratislava "will be even more intense than now."

At the same time, he noted that there are different positions among the countries regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO.

