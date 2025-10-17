Meeting between Putin and Trump may take place within two weeks, - Peskov

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump's words about a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within two weeks reflect the parties' common understanding of the need not to postpone negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax".

"It may indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There is a common understanding that nothing should be put on the back burner," Peskov said.

When asked about the possible venue for the meeting between the heads of the Russian and US foreign ministries, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio, Peskov replied: "They will agree on this and announce it themselves."

