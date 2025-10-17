Ukraine and Russia not yet ready for peace deal – Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has said that Russia’s war against Ukraine continues because neither country is willing to conclude a peace agreement.

He made the statement on Newsmax, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Vance, the "vigorous diplomacy of U.S. President Donald Trump" could help bring Ukraine and Russia closer to a peace deal, but such an outcome requires the willingness of both sides.

"Right now, despite all our efforts and we will continue working on this, the Russians and Ukrainians are simply not ready to make a deal," he said.

The U.S. official added that a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia remains possible, but achieving it will require "much more work."

