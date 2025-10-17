Ukraine to receive first funds from Japan derived from frozen Russian assets in early 2026

Ukraine will receive its first funds from Japan, generated through revenues from frozen Russian assets, at the beginning of 2026.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the information was shared following a working meeting in Washington with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Finance Olha Zykova, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management Yurii Butsia, and JICA Senior Vice Presidents Shohei Hara and Yuko Mitsui.

In 2025, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and JICA’s Head of Office in Ukraine Hideki Matsunaga signed a loan agreement providing Ukraine with a credit of 471.9 billion Japanese yen (over USD 3 billion).

Servicing and repayment of the loan will be carried out using future revenues derived from immobilized Russian assets. The funds are part of the G7’s Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) mechanism, totaling around USD 50 billion.

Zykova thanked the Japanese government for its fruitful cooperation.

"Since 2022, Japan has provided Ukraine with USD 8.7 billion in budget support, including USD 955 million in grants. External financing remains crucial for maintaining stability in Ukraine in 2026 and beyond," she added.

