111 combat engagements recorded on front line, nearly third in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 111 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Today, Russian forces carried out 78 airstrikes, dropped 154 guided aerial bombs, launched 3,292 attack drones, and conducted 3,834 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault operations by the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped 14 guided bombs, and fired 147 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Bolohivka, Kutkivka, Obukhivka, and Kolodiazne. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk. Six of the seven attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 12 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as toward the village of Korovyi Yar. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults, the occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian troops attempted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Torske, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy attempted to advance 33 times on Ukrainian positions. The attacks took place near the settlements of Shakhove, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk. Fighting continues in one location.

According to preliminary reports, 56 occupiers were neutralized in this sector today, 41 of them killed in action. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle and 19 enemy drones, and damaged a UAV control post.

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted 12 assaults to break through Ukrainian defenses toward Orestopol and near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, and Malynivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, supported by aviation, Russian forces launched three attacks near the settlements of Kamianske and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian defensive positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported in other directions.

