US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to end the war that Russia started against Ukraine. However, to achieve this goal, he must finally stop being inconsistent and take a clear position.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was written about by Le Monde.

It is noted that last week was another example of his indecisiveness. Finally recognizing the futility of the summit in Anchorage, Alaska, in August, where he repeatedly showed respect for the Russian dictator without receiving anything in return, Trump threatened on Monday, October 13, to supply Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles if Vladimir Putin does not stop his aggression.

The publication emphasizes that Trump seemed determined to create a balance of power with a leader who only understands the language of force. However, this show of force did not withstand a telephone conversation with the Russian dictator on October 16, during which the latter clearly regained the upper hand.

Putin, in particular, promised the possibility of another meeting, this time in Hungary, where he knows he can count on the support of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The next day, during a reception for the Ukrainian president at the White House, Trump backed down on the issue of supplying cruise missiles, citing insufficient US stocks and a desire to avoid "escalation." Putin showed no such hesitation in the weeks following the Anchorage summit, launching unprecedented bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure," the publication notes.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s visit to US did not go as he had hoped, - Merz

By stating on social media that "it is time to stop the killing and make a deal," Trump once again attempted to take an equidistant position between the two warring sides, placing the aggressor and the victim on the same level.

It should be noted that the consequences of this position have been evident for more than eight months: paralysis, which Russia has constantly exploited. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was met in the White House in a less hostile atmosphere than during his February visit, reminded everyone of a simple truth: "We want peace. Putin does not. Therefore, we need to put pressure on him."

For his part, Trump continues to resist such pressure. His change of position on Tomahawk missiles is one example of this.

"However, this weapon is one of those lacking in the Ukrainian army, which since 2022, after Russia's invasion, has achieved significant success in fighting a much stronger enemy. Even if we disregard their potential use for strikes on drone production sites, from where attacks on Ukraine originate, their delivery to Kyiv would clearly demonstrate the US's commitment to Kyiv," the publication says.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly threatened sanctions against Russia, but has yet to implement them.

"During a tense February meeting in the Oval Office, Trump rebuked his Ukrainian counterpart, saying, among other things, that he was 'not holding his cards close to his chest'. Meanwhile, the way he plays his cards remains irritating," the publication concluded.