Zelenskyy said he was ready to join meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest: "How can there be any agreements without us?"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on US leader Donald Trump to put more pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and expressed his readiness to join their upcoming summit in Budapest.

The head of state said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy said that Trump needs to put even more pressure on Putin than he did on Hamas in order to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Putin is something similar, but stronger than Hamas," Zelenskyy said.

He also called Putin a terrorist, but reiterated his willingness to meet with him face to face.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructed diplomats to prepare meeting of "Coalition of the Willing" in near future

"If we really want a just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy. How can there be any agreements without us?" - the President said.

Asked whether he would insist on going to Budapest, Zelenskyy said he had told Trump: "I'm ready."

Ukraine will not make territorial concessions

In addition, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions to the aggressor.

"If we want to stop this war and urgently move to peace negotiations through diplomatic means, we must stay where we are and not give Putin anything additional," the head of state added.