Zelenskyy instructed diplomats to prepare meeting of "Coalition of the Willing" in near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed diplomats to prepare a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in the near future.

As reported by Censor.NET, he announced this in his address.

"I have instructed our diplomats – and I have already discussed this with many leaders – to prepare a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in the near future. We in Europe need a strong common position. And we will have it. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

We would like to remind you that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on September 4, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the group's unwavering support for Ukraine.

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron announced after the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" that 26 countries are ready to join the security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular, to send their military contingents.

Watch more: Russia is constantly hampering peace process. War continues only because Moscow does not want to end it - Zelenskyy. VIDEO