One person killed and four others wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson region

On Sunday, October 19, a man was killed and four other people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

"As of 6 p.m., it is known that one person has died and four others have been injured as a result of Russian aggression," the agency reported.

A 71-year-old man was killed in the village of Kozatske as a result of an enemy drone attack.

In Tomyna Balka, a woman was injured by shelling from multiple launch rocket systems. Two more civilians were injured in Beryslav as a result of an explosion caused by a shell dropped by the enemy from a drone.

In Antonivka, at around 5:30 p.m., a local resident was blown up by a mini-mine. He is receiving medical assistance.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations of war crimes committed by Russian troops (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).