Two people killed and three others injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

An elderly local resident was killed during the morning Russian shelling of Antonivka, in the Kherson region. A woman born in 1941 was hit by another enemy strike. She suffered fatal injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting Kherson and settlements in the Kherson region, causing injuries and deaths.

Which settlements in the Kherson region were attacked by the occupiers?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Tomyna Balka, Blahovishchenske, Novodmytrivka, Naddniprianske, Kizomys, Doslidne, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Zorivka, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Sablukivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shellings.

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging four high-rise buildings and eight private houses. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building and the trolleybus network.

One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

