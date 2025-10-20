Russians attacked 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: 595 strikes were delivered, damaging houses and cars. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck 595 times at 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

What the Russians attacked with

Russian troops used aircraft, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS and artillery.

Thus, yesterday:

Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Lukasheve, Malynivka, Nove and Mala Tokmachka.

399 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Bilenke, Veselianka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne and Bilohiria.

5 MLRS attacks were made on the territory of Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Shcherbaky.

184 artillery strikes were carried out in Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne and Bilohiria.

There were 11 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Enemy attacks Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: two people wounded, buildings destroyed