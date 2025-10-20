ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10966 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
388 1

Russians attacked 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: 595 strikes were delivered, damaging houses and cars. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck 595 times at 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

What the Russians attacked with

Russian troops used aircraft, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS and artillery.

Thus, yesterday:

  • Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Lukasheve, Malynivka, Nove and Mala Tokmachka.
  • 399 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Bilenke, Veselianka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne and Bilohiria.
  • 5 MLRS attacks were made on the territory of Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Shcherbaky.
  • 184 artillery strikes were carried out in Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne and Bilohiria.

There were 11 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Enemy attacks Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: two people wounded, buildings destroyed

Author: 

Russian Army (10308) shoot out (15147) Zaporizka region (1565)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 