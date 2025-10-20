Zelenskyy awards title of Hero of Ukraine to Major Artem Piven
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Gold Star Order to Major Artem Piven.
The relevant decree was published on the president’s official website, Censor.NET reports.
According to the document, the honorary title was conferred for personal bravery and heroism displayed in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for devoted service to the Ukrainian people.
