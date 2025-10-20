Trump discussed Russian strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine with Putin: "Most of dead are soldiers"

U.S. President Donald Trump said that during his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week, he raised the issue of strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine.

Trump made the statement while answering a reporter’s question, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Yes, I did. But as you know, most of those killed are soldiers. The soldiers dying in Russia and Ukraine — it’s incredible," he said.

The president also noted that "between five and seven thousand soldiers die every week" in the war.

"In addition to that, there are attacks on Kyiv and some other places. These are human lives, but a large number of those lives are soldiers dying on the battlefield," Trump added.

