Dirty, exhausted, but happy: three Ukrainian soldiers returned from position they had been holding for 75 days. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing three soldiers of the 24th separate assault battalion 'Aidar'.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers have just returned from a position they had been holding for two month and a half.

"75 days on the ground. Dirty, exhausted, but happy. The combat mission is complete - the guys have returned. Comrades are meeting their fellow soldiers, hugging them and sharing their first jokes. Ahead of them is hot food, a shower and a bit of silence. And tomorrow, it's back to work," the video caption reads.

