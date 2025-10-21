Japan is gradually reducing its dependence on Russian LNG, but is not ready to completely abandon it - Bloomberg

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been gradually reducing its dependence on Russian energy resources.

This was stated by Trade Minister Yoji Muto, according to Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

Muto noted that Tokyo is seeking to reduce imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), but cannot completely abandon it yet, despite growing pressure from the US. The minister did not specify a timeline or specific steps for ending supplies.

According to him, about 10% of the LNG consumed by Japan comes from the Russian Sakhalin-2 project. Because of this, fuel from Russia remains an important element of the country's energy security. He also warned that quickly replacing Russian supplies could be "expensive" and lead to higher electricity prices.

Japan remains the only G7 country that has not set a deadline for completely phasing out Russian gas imports. Muto assured that the government would work to gradually resolve this issue in cooperation with international partners, based on national interests.

