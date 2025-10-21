108 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., a total of 108 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Hostilities in the north

Throughout the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Novovasylivka, Vyntorivka, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Buniakyne, and Malushyne in Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka, Arkhypivka, and Senkivka in Chernihiv region, firing artillery from Russian territory.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault. Invaders carried out six airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and launched 76 attacks, including one using a multiple rocket launcher system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, since the start of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled seven enemy attacks, with one engagement still ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and toward Boholivka and Kolodiazne. Kharkiv was hit by an airstrike involving guided aerial bombs (KABs).

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces are repelling enemy assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Nova Kruhlakivka, and toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. Two attacks have been repelled so far, while five battles are still underway.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, 10 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Derylove, Myrne, and Novoselivka, with three clashes still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces attempted five assaults on Ukrainian positions near Serebrianka, Novoselivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 20 attacks near the settlements of Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar. Fighting continues in two locations. Kostiantynivka was hit by an airstrike using KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 45 engagements of varying intensity took place throughout the day near the settlements of Nykonorivka, Maiak, Sukhchetske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Dachne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attempted to advance six times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Filiia, Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka. Two clashes are still in progress. Enemy aircraft struck Rivnopillia, Solodke, and Malynivka with aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy assault near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance five times toward Ukrainian positions near Kamianske, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive operations so far.

