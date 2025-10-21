Nawrocki: I will do everything to ensure that there is no war in Poland and Polish soldiers do not die in Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he would do everything in his power to prevent war in his country and the death of Polish soldiers in Ukraine.

He said this during the Fourth International Conference "Between Information and Disinformation" in Tomaszów Lubelski, according to PAP, as reported by Censor.NET.

Poland's security

Nawrocki was asked, in particular, about Polish security issues, including fears of war breaking out in Poland.

"I will do everything to prevent the outbreak of war (in Poland, - ed.)," said the Polish leader.

Poland will not send soldiers to Ukraine

In addition, the Polish leader recalled that during his election campaign he had promised that "Polish soldiers would not die in Ukraine and would not go to Ukraine," and that he would stick to this promise.

At the same time, he noted that Poland has been helping Ukraine economically and diplomatically for many years.