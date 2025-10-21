Russia increases sea oil exports to 29-month high

Over the past month, maritime shipments of crude oil from Russia have risen to their highest level since May 2023.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, the average figure for the four weeks leading up to October 19 reached 3.82 million barrels per day.

According to monitoring data, 35 tankers left Russian ports every day, which is almost equal to the record figures since the start of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, in the week leading up to October 19, average daily volumes temporarily fell to 3.7 million barrels.

The report notes that there has been a decline in some areas due to unfavorable weather conditions, particularly in the Kozmino port area.

The bulk of shipments go to Asian countries, primarily China and India, although some tankers do not indicate their final destination.

Supplies to Turkey also remained stable at around 310,000 barrels per day, while supplies to Syria fell by almost half.

We previously reported that Russia operates Putin's "shadow fleet" of approximately 1,400 vessels, which the Kremlin uses to circumvent Western sanctions and sell oil.