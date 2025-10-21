SSU special operation: two Russian light aircraft used to down Ukrainian drones destroyed. VIDEO
Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SSU) Special Operations Center destroyed enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators struck two Russian light aircraft used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range UAVs.
The Security Service of Ukraine posted a video of the combat operation on its telegram channel.
