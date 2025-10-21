Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end war. Front line can be beginning of diplomacy, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has once again expressed its willingness to end the war. The front line may be the beginning of diplomacy, but Russia is once again doing everything it can to pull out of the negotiations.

This was announced in an evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

"We are clearly on the same page with our partners on diplomacy, and I am grateful to everyone for their support and principled position—to all countries and all leaders. Ukraine has once again expressed its readiness to end the war. We held a meeting with the President of the United States of America, and we agreed that this is how we will try to organize dialogue – along the lines that exist now. This was President Trump's message to his team. It was also made public," said the head of state.

Russia is trying to jump out of diplomacy

Zelenskyy emphasized that the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy.

"Instead, Russia is once again doing everything it can to abandon diplomacy. And as soon as the issue of long-range capabilities became a little further away for us—for Ukraine—Russia almost automatically became less interested in diplomacy. This is a signal that this very issue – the issue of long-range capabilities – may be the key to peace," said the head of state.

Ukrainian long-range capability

Zelensky noted that the greater Ukraine's long-range capabilities, the greater Russia's willingness to end the war.

"The past few weeks have confirmed this once again. The discussion about Tomahawks turned out to be a strong investment in diplomacy – we forced Russia to show that Tomahawks are exactly the card they are counting on. We will talk to the Europeans and Americans about long-range capabilities. The priority is, of course, air defense," the president added.