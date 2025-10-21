Hungary to sue EU court over refusal to buy Russian fuel - Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the European Council's decision to abandon Russian fossil fuels a blow and announced that he would appeal to the European Court of Justice.

"Yesterday, the European Union practically eliminated the security of energy supplies to Hungary, because they perceive energy supplies as a political and ideological issue, and they have made a big deal out of physical and geographical realities," Szijjártó said.

The minister said that in the near future, the Hungarian government would work to prevent the negative consequences of Brussels' decisions, which he called "a deep blow."

According to him, there are both political and legal means to do this, since the decision made the day before was adopted "by deception," disguised as trade policy and only by a qualified majority, when in fact it is a sanction measure, so unanimity would be required.

"So we will, of course, go to the European Court, but there is no doubt that the more we use nuclear energy, the less we will depend on imports, for example, of natural gas," said Siiyatro.

Therefore, he said it was important that the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant take place as quickly as possible and that small modular reactors be put into operation in Hungary as soon as possible.

We remind you that on October 20, the EU Council supported the RePowerEU mechanism by an overwhelming majority, which provides for the European Union's complete rejection of Russian fossil fuels; Hungary and Slovakia opposed it. This is not yet a final decision—the EU Council will now begin negotiations with the European Parliament to agree on the final text.