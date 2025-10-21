Netherlands supports statement of European leaders and Zelenskyy on cessation of hostilities in Ukraine - Schoof

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said his country supports the statement by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ending hostilities in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Schoof wrote about this on social network X.

"The people of Ukraine deserve a just and lasting peace. It is time to lay down arms, but Ukraine's territorial integrity must come first. To ensure this, Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position when negotiations begin. The Netherlands supports the joint statement by European leaders and President Zelenskyy," the statement said.

Schoof also emphasized that the Netherlands, as one of Ukraine's main partners, will participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Friday together with its international allies.

On Tuesday, October 21, European leaders published a joint statement in support of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the fighting. The statement was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Read more: Peskov on Trump’s proposal to freeze front: "Consistency of Russia’s position does not change"