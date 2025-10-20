Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow's position on US President Donald Trump's proposal to freeze the front line in order to begin negotiations has not changed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication Interfax.

"This issue has been raised repeatedly, with various nuances, during Russian-American contacts, and the Russian side has responded each time, and that response is well known: the consistency of the Russian Federation's position remains unchanged," Peskov is quoted as saying.

