Russia has sent the United States an "unofficial diplomatic memorandum" reiterating its conditions for reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to two US officials and a person informed about the diplomatic situation, Censor.NET reports.

In the message, the Kremlin restated its demand to take full control of Donetsk region.

"This position from the Kremlin effectively rejects U.S. President Donald Trump’s view that the front lines should be frozen at their current positions," the agency wrote.

The memorandum also included a demand that no NATO troops be stationed in Ukraine as part of any peace agreement.

Background

As a reminder, The Washington Post also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, demanded that Ukraine relinquish Donetsk region. In exchange for full control over Donetsk, he allegedly offered to return the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

