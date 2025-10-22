Day in Chernihiv region: 4 people killed, 11 wounded. Houses, hospital and energy facilities destroyed. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 21 October 2025, Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv region. Several energy and infrastructure facilities in the region were damaged. Four people were killed and 11 were injured.
This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
Shelling
Yesterday afternoon, Novhorod-Siversky came under a massive combined attack. Enemy shells and drones hit the city centre and civilians.
Victims of the shelling
Four dead. The number of victims has increased to 11. Among them is a 10-year-old child who is currently in serious condition in the regional hospital.
Three of the wounded were also taken to regional hospitals, while the rest are in Novhorod-Siversk Central City Hospital or undergoing outpatient treatment.
Destruction.
The fire destroyed a house. Another 9 residential buildings were damaged. There is a lot of destruction: a hospital, a lyceum, theNova Poshta post office, cafes, civilian cars, and medical transport.
In total, over the past 24 hours, Russians struck 94 times at 28 settlements in the border area.
Situation in the power system
The aggressor attacked power facilities in three communities - in Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.
