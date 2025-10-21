Enemy launches massive attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi: dead and wounded reported (updated). PHOTOS

Russian forces are currently conducting a massive strike on Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region using attack UAVs.

The head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"There have already been around twenty Shahed strikes. Everyone must stay in shelters!" he wrote.

Head of the regional National Police, Ivan Ishchenko, told Suspilne that preliminary reports indicate four people were killed and four others wounded.

Among the injured is a 10-year-old girl.

Regional Governor Viacheslav Chaus said that about 20 impacts have been recorded.

"It is already known that four people have been killed, all civilians, two men and two women. My condolences to their families. Preliminary reports indicate seven injured, those who have already sought medical assistance.

Among them is a 10-year-old girl who is being transported to the regional children’s hospital. One person is in critical condition, the rest are in moderate condition.

There is significant destruction in the city," he said.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Chernihiv region overnight with drones and ballistic missiles, striking a heating facility and an energy site. Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure in two regions. Chernihiv and parts of the region remain without power, and ongoing air alerts are hindering repair work.

It was also noted that Russia is deliberately targeting transmission, distribution, and local generation facilities, complicating power restoration efforts.

