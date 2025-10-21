EU supports Ukraine during blackout in Chernihiv region – Mathernová

The European Union is aware of the difficult situation in Chernihiv following the latest Russian attacks and continues to implement its "winter assistance" program for Ukraine, which was prepared at the end of the previous heating season.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová announced this during the Accession Exchange Forum in Kyiv.

"I assume my colleagues are already on their way to Chernihiv to assess how we can help in connection with the power outage and water supply disruption following last night’s attacks," the diplomat said.

According to her, this year’s EU winter support for Ukraine focuses on four key areas:

Electricity imports from the EU of up to 2.1 GW per day, which are critical in cases where Ukraine’s power generation is damaged. Financing the purchase of gas reserves — Ukraine has received €800 million from the European Investment Bank and the EBRD for this purpose. Delivery of equipment for the rapid restoration of energy infrastructure through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Humanitarian "winter" assistance — the EU recently allocated €40 million to support Ukrainians during the cold season.

Blackout in the Chernihiv region

On the night of October 21, Russian forces carried out a massive drone attack on the Chernihiv region. According to the Air Force and the Defense Forces, a total of 51 aerial targets were recorded over the past 24 hours, including two ballistic missiles. Strikes were reported on a heating facility and an energy infrastructure site.

As a result of the Russian drone attacks, Chernihiv was left without electricity and water supply.

Critical infrastructure across the region has been switched to backup generators. Some points of invincibilitys have been deployed, and additional ones will be set up if the power outage continues for an extended period.

According to the Ministry of Energy, ongoing air raid alerts caused by Russian strike UAVs are hindering emergency repair efforts. Power restoration for consumers will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

