56 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 4 p.m., 56 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Hostilities in the north

Throughout the day, the enemy carried out artillery strikes from Russian territory targeting the areas of Bobylivka, Kucherivka, Tovstodubove, and Nova Huta in Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults. The enemy launched three airstrikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 73 attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces have repelled three enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, with one more engagement still ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, Stroivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy assault near the village of Pishchane.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, two combat engagements took place near the settlements of Drobysheve and Derylove, with one more clash still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces attempted five times to advance on Ukrainian positions near Serebrianka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Fedorivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched five attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka; fighting continues in one location.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 20 engagements of varying intensity took place during the day near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy made 10 attempts to advance near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novovasylivka, and Novohryhorivka. Six engagements are still underway.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack near Malynivka. Rivnopillia, Hulyaipole, and Malynivka came under airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted twice to advance on Ukrainian positions near Novodanylivka and Stepove. Zaporizhzhia was also hit by an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two attempts to approach Ukrainian defensive positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge area, with one engagement still ongoing.

