The Kremlin has decided to continue its full-scale war against Ukraine and does not expect progress in the negotiation process. Russian generals have already promised dictator Vladimir Putin that they will capture Kupiansk and Pokrovsk.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was written by the Russian publication "Verstka" with reference to an official close to the Kremlin.

The Kremlin will drag out peace talks

According to one official close to the Kremlin, Russia is dissatisfied with US President Donald Trump's proposal to end hostilities in Ukraine along the line of contact.

Kremlin leader Putin has no intention of ending the war along the current line of demarcation and plans to drag out peace talks in order to improve the Russian army's position, the publication writes.

The Kremlin does not want to meet with Zelenskyy

"Moscow's demands have not been met. Stopping now means facing the same risks and returning to the initial conditions, only with the troops having regained their strength," said the source speaking to Russian media.

In addition, Putin does not plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign any agreements.

The publication's interlocutor claims that Moscow is "not afraid" of threats to supply Tomahawk missiles and is ready to continue the war, "wearing down the West," which is tired of the growing costs of Kyiv.

Russia's encroachment on Kupiansk and Pokrovsk

Another source added that Putin had already been promised the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, where fierce fighting is currently underway.

"Until we consolidate our positions, we will not discuss the front line," clarified the interlocutor of Verstka.

Another source working with the Kremlin's domestic policy team told the publication that "Trump still has nothing to offer us or them," so there is no point in "begging for a flight and stirring up all this fuss."

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that The Washington Post also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, demanded that Ukraine relinquish the Donetsk region. In exchange for complete control over Donetsk, he is allegedly prepared to give up the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.