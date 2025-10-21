Trump says his team "put out eight wars, and ninth is coming"

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration has "put out eight wars" and that a "ninth is coming."

As reported by Censor.NET, the U.S. leader made the remarks during an address at the White House.

Trump did not specify which conflict he was referring to.

He compared his record to that of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, saying he would try to "surpass their achievements."

"It will be tough to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we will give it a try, right? They didn't put out eight wars, nine coming. We put out eight wars, and the ninth is coming believe it or not. ," Trump said.

As a reminder, preparations for a Trump–Putin summit in Budapest have been postponed indefinitely.

NBC News journalist Garrett Haake reported this on X, citing a White House source.

He added that Monday’s phone call, October 20, between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was "productive."

"But the U.S. president believes both sides are not sufficiently prepared for talks to discuss next steps at this time."

