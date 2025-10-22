Russia attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

On the evening of October 21, Russia launched attack drones against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of strike UAVs

7:09 p.m., drones spotted over Kharkiv region (Izium district), moving southwest.

7:23 p.m., drones over central Chernihiv region, heading southeast.

7:33 p.m., drones moving from Kharkiv region toward Dnipropetrovsk region (Pavlohrad and Samar districts).

Stay safe and remain in shelters.

Earlier, reports indicated that throughout October 22, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad and several settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and destruction.